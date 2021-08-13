Dallas Appellate Panel Upholds Texas Mask Ban Freeze

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The Dallas appellate court on Friday denied Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's bid to reverse a state court judge's freeze of his statewide mask mandate ban, ruling the governor likely doesn't have the power to override local authorities' emergency orders. A three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas sided with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, the county's top executive, in his argument that the Republican governor does not have the authority to ban face-covering mandates statewide. "In particular, applying the plain language of the Texas Disaster Act, we conclude Judge Jenkins demonstrated a probable right to relief that the...

