Texas Justices Halt Local Mask Mandates

Law360 (August 15, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday night put on ice lower court rulings that let the counties that are home to Dallas and San Antonio institute mask mandates on government property and in schools despite Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide mask mandate ban. The court granted Abbott's petition for temporary relief, which the governor filed with the court Friday night, without an opinion explaining its reasoning. While Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton applauded the decision as a win for the "rule of law," local officials in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio vowed to keep fighting to protect public health despite...

