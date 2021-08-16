Gov't Urged To Get Tough With Ticket Resellers

Law360, London (August 16, 2021, 1:45 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust regulator urged the government on Monday to create tougher enforcement laws to enable authorities to crack down harder on unscrupulous ticketing resellers as mass events start up again after 18 months of COVID-19 lockdowns. Under current rules, authorities cannot act swiftly and effectively when professional resellers buy music and sports tickets in bulk before fans can get their hands on them, and resell them at inflated prices, the Competition and Markets Authority said. The watchdog added in a report on secondary ticketing that it is also restricted in taking action against resellers that use incorrect information when advertising tickets....

