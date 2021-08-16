Fieldfisher Nabs BNYM Lawyer To Boost AML

Law360, London (August 16, 2021, 4:31 PM BST) -- Law firm Fieldfisher said Monday that it has hired a former managing counsel at Bank of New York Mellon to join the firm as a competition and investigations partner in London and bolster its financial crime and anti-money laundering business. Miguel Vaz, who worked as the EMEA managing counsel for supervisory and regulatory investigations at BNY Mellon in London, specializes in competition law and large-scale corporate and financial investigations, Fieldfisher said. "Miguel not only strengthens our competition and financial services offering in the regulatory team, but also brings great deal of experience to Fieldfisher's investigations practice areas," John Cassels, co-head of Fieldfisher's...

