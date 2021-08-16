COVID Biz Interruption Insurance Payouts Near £1B In UK

Law360, London (August 16, 2021, 12:23 PM BST) -- Insurers have paid out nearly £1 billion ($1.4 billion) in claims to businesses forced to close during nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns, after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled in favor of policyholders in a test case on cover for business interruption. Total payouts for claims could go higher yet, as the FCA figures show that more than a third of businesses that have had claims accepted have not yet been paid any compensation. (iStock) Data released by the Financial Conduct Authority on Monday shows that insurance companies have paid out £636.7 million in full settlements to policyholders with cover for business interruption since...

