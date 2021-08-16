Bello Welsh Attys Exit As Employment Boutique Winds Down

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP and Barclay Damon LLP have picked up the attorneys from boutique employment law firm Bello Welsh LLP, which closed the book Monday on its 18-year run in Boston. Former name partner John F. Welsh has joined Armstrong Teasdale at its recently launched Boston office along with partners Justin Engel, Alexandra Thaler and Martha Zackin, and associate Hayley Cotter. Meanwhile, Barclay Damon added Bello Welsh LLP co-founder Ken Bello. The moves come after a year and a half of looking at the firm's future, Bello told Law360 on Monday. The firm considered staying intact as Bello and Welsh planned...

