Trulieve Workers, Applicants Nab Class Cert. In Hiring Dispute

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted class certification for a group of job applicants and workers at cannabis company Trulieve who claim it illegally fired them or pulled their employment offers based on a consumer report, but she also cut three years off the proposed class period. U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell said in Friday's order that Trulieve's arguments against the adequacy of plaintiff Logan Lyttle fall short, rejecting among other things the company's concerns about his credibility. Trulieve had argued there were "numerous conflicting statements" between Lyttle's deposition testimony and a previous declaration. "Although Lyttle's credibility is relevant, any inconsistencies...

