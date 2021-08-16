PE-Backed Cobham Inks £2.57B Deal For UK Defense Firm

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed technology manufacturer Cobham plans to take U.K. defense firm Ultra Electronics private for roughly £2.57 billion ($3.6 billion), the companies said Monday, in a deal shaped by Kirkland and Slaughter and May. The terms of the deal call for Cobham Ultra Acquisitions Ltd., a subsidiary of Cobham Group Holdings Ltd., to buy Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC for £35 per share in cash and delist the company from the London Stock Exchange, according to a statement. The per-share price represents a premium of about 63.1% over the target's closing price on June 24, which is the last business day before the offer was originally launched....

