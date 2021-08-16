Sydney Airport Spurns Increased $16.8B Takeover Attempt

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:59 AM EDT) -- Sydney Airport has rejected an increased A$22.8 billion ($16.8 billion) takeover offer from a private equity-backed investor consortium, saying Monday that the bid is an attempt to opportunistically acquire the company at a low value "in light of the COVID-19 pandemic." The updated proposal from the Sydney Aviation Alliance — a consortium led by IFM Investors Ltd. — values Sydney Airport Holdings Pty. Ltd. at A$8.45 per stapled security, according to a statement. That's up from AU$8.25 per stapled security under the offer launched in July. The fresh bid features a new investor that wasn't previously involved in the takeover effort:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS