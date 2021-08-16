Freshfields Names Silicon Valley Partner As US Head

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP said Monday that capital markets partner Sarah Solum will take over as the head of its U.S. practice, in a move that comes just a year after she joined the firm to help launch its Silicon Valley outpost. Solum, who joined Freshfields in July 2020 following more than two decades at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, succeeds Matthew Herman, a corporate partner who served in the position since 2019. She enters the role as the U.K.-founded firm continues to significantly expand its presence in America, with the addition of almost 30 partners since 2018. This included the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS