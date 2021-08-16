Ex-MoFo Office Manager Gets 41 Months For Mail Fraud

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A former Morrison & Foerster LLP office operations manager who admitted to using a law firm credit card to make over $400,000 in purchases for lavish retail items and other unauthorized payments to himself was sentenced to nearly 3½ years in prison on Monday. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, D.C., agreed with recommendations from federal prosecutors that a term of more than three years was warranted for Andrew Robertson, who pled guilty to criminal mail fraud. Robertson was sentenced to 41 months in prison. Judge Kollar-Kotelly also ordered Robertson, who served as office operations manager for Morrison & Foerster's Washington...

