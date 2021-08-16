Rutgers Students Ask Court To Block COVID Vaccine Mandate

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A group of Rutgers students on Monday hit the New Jersey university with a suit over the institution's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students, claiming that they're being coerced into taking an experimental vaccine in violation of federal law and their civil rights. Rutgers is requiring its students to be vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall semester, and more than 95% of students had complied with the mandate as of Aug. 11, according to the university. But five students said in their suit that the policy violates their right to informed consent and to refuse unwanted medical treatment as guaranteed...

