Texas Court Allows San Antonio Mask Mandate, Again

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge ruled Monday afternoon that Gov. Greg Abbott can't enforce his mask mandate ban against San Antonio and surrounding Bexar County, allowing local authorities to reinstitute a face covering mandate that applies to government property and schools. Bexar County District Judge Toni Arteaga again ruled in favor of local officials and granted their request for a temporary injunction against Abbott's July 29 executive order barring mask mandates. The ruling, announced after about 40 minutes of deliberation following a 4 ½-hour virtual hearing, comes less than 24 hours after the Texas Supreme Court issued a stay on a temporary...

