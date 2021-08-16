OIG Report Says USPTO Lacks Solid TM Fraud Prevention

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is failing to devise proper strategies to counter a flood of fraudulent applications originating from China and other foreign countries, according to a draft report by the Department of Commerce's Office of Inspector General. The report, released Friday, said the USPTO experienced a "rapid increase" in potentially fraudulent trademark applications in recent years, but the office lacks a comprehensive fraud risk strategy while it routinely approves filings with digitally altered or mocked-up specimens. Actions taken by USPTO to combat the problem, such as requiring foreign-located applicants to obtain licensed U.S. counsel, have resulted in some...

