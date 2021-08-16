Judge Threatens Sanctions Against Attys In Diversity Visa Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday called a default judgment bid by attorneys for a putative class of visa lottery winners "an unnecessary distraction" and threatened sanctions after the lawyers alleged that the government was nonresponsive to their second amended complaint. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta in a minute order rejected attorneys Curtis Morrison and Rafael Urena's argument that the government is "an essentially unresponsive party" and ruled that their motion did not establish a claim or right to relief by evidence satisfying the court as mandated by the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure. "Plaintiffs' counsel's various filings, in this...

