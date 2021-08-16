Hemp Group Urges Tweaks To Pot Legalization Bill

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A major hemp industry trade group has urged the U.S. senators behind a historic marijuana legalization bill to clear regulatory pathways so nonintoxicating cannabis products can be marketed and sold legally in food and beverages with greater ease. The U.S. Hemp Roundtable filed its formal response to the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, or CAOA, on Friday, just over one month after the bill's authors, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced a discussion draft. The industry group's letter, signed by general counsel Jonathan Miller, primarily focused its criticism of the bill...

