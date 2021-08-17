Bank Of Scotland Hits Back At Hotel For £1.6M In Libor Suit

Law360, London (August 17, 2021, 7:49 PM BST) -- Bank of Scotland PLC says it is owed more than £1.6 million ($2.2 million) in unpaid debt by a U.K. hotel operator after being accused of misselling an interest rate hedging product that forced the company into bankruptcy. The lender's defense on Friday hits back against High Court claims related to a £5.2 million loan deal that Taylor Hotels Ltd. entered into with Bank of Scotland in 2008 to finance the purchase of the operator of the Red Lion Pub. The deal was linked to the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor. Bank of Scotland is part of Lloyds Banking Group....

