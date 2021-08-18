Citibank Sued Over Default Asset Sale On €224M Loan

Law360, London (August 18, 2021, 2:46 PM BST) -- An investment management firm has sued Citibank for liquidating part of its bond portfolio to satisfy a default on €224 million ($262 million) in loans, claiming the lender bought the assets at uncompetitive prices after the pandemic caused them to drop in value. The High Court claim brought by VER Capital Credit Partners Sicav-SIF says the enforced liquidation by Citibank NA involved unlawful "self-sales" to the U.S. lender's own trading desk at undervalue through a process which lacked transparency, according to the Aug. 3 filing, which became publicly available on Aug. 13. Some assets were then sold on to third parties...

