Ex-Finance Exec Sued For €1.5M Over Soured Deal

Law360, London (August 24, 2021, 2:21 PM BST) -- A firm that invests in finance companies is suing the former director of one of its acquisition targets after he allegedly abandoned the business despite knowing that the deal was conditional on him remaining at the helm. Circumference Holdings Ltd., which invests in small and midsized financial services companies, asked the High Court in an amended claim dated Aug. 13 to rescind a purchase agreement that it struck with a Luxembourg firm called Coficom Trust SARL. The investment firm said the deal should be scrapped — and that Coficom's former managing director, Nicholas Martin, should pay it just over €1.5 million ($1.8...

