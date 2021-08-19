Angus Energy Hit With Countersuit Over £14M Financing Deal

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 3:35 PM BST) -- A financial adviser has hit Angus Energy PLC with a counterclaim in a dispute over a £14 million ($19.2 million) deal for an onshore gas field, saying the offshore oil company owes it money under a settlement agreement reached to resolve the dispute. Gneiss Energy Ltd. told the High Court in an Aug. 12 defense and counterclaim that Angus owes it £389,500 under a settlement it says was reached to sort out a misrepresentation dispute between the companies. Angus argues in its July lawsuit that it only signed a deal appointing Gneiss as its exclusive financial adviser on a £14 million...

