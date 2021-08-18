Law Firm Fishman Denies Liability in £1.7M Negligence Suit

Law360, London (August 18, 2021, 2:36 PM BST) -- A U.K. law firm has defended itself against a £1.7 million ($2.3 million) lawsuit from a businessman over a failed property deal, saying the man is blaming his lawyers for his own buyer's remorse. Fishman Brand Stone told the High Court in a defense filed on Thursday that it was not responsible for problems with planning permission documents attached to a property in Surrey, southeast England, that the claimant, jeweler and property investor David Saurymper, planned to buy and then sell to developers for a profit. The solicitors argued that the planning permission was dealt with before Saurymper hired Fishman Brand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS