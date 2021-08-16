Ford Says GM Is Trying To Monopolize The Word 'Cruise'

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The Ford Motor Co. is fighting back in a trademark lawsuit filed by General Motors over the companies' dueling use of "Cruise" for automated driving features, saying its rival cannot "monopolize" such a common term. In a filing Friday, Ford urged a federal judge to deny a preliminary injunction that would force the company to immediately rename its "BlueCruise" hands-free system — a name that GM claims infringes its trademark rights to "Cruise" and "Super Cruise." Ford said the term "cruise" has long been used as a generic word in the automotive industry, meaning it cannot be locked up by any...

