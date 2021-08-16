Supreme Court Asked To Consider 'Initial Interest' TM Doctrine

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A mattress company that was sued for trademark infringement is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the disputed doctrine of "initial interest confusion," calling it "outdated and illogical" in the internet age. In a petition for certiorari, Personal Comfort Beds urged the justices to overturn a May ruling that endorsed the doctrine, which permits a finding of infringement in cases of temporary misunderstanding by consumers — even if it doesn't actually lead them to purchase the wrong product. Even if it once served a purpose, Personal Comfort said the doctrine makes little sense in the context of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS