Curtis Establishes New Office In Saudi Arabia

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP has opened an office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for its 19th global office, in association with newly formed Trafua Legal Consultants, the firm announced. The firm will initiate operations in the Riyadh office with partners Jeremy Miocevic and Ibrahim Elsadig, who will divide time between the Riyadh and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, offices, Curtis said in a release Monday. Other partners, including Charles Buderi and Marco Blanco, will be involved in the development of the Riyadh office, according to the firm. "We have been active in matters relating to Saudi Arabia for some time, but we believe...

