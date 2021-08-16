Ex-EBay Exec In Stalking Case Seeks Morgan Lewis Docs

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A former eBay security executive facing cyberstalking charges wants to get his hands on a trove of potentially exculpatory documents from the e-commerce giant's extensive cooperation with federal investigators through its outside counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, according to a Friday filing. David Harville, the company's former director of global resiliency before being fired for allegedly leading an extensive campaign to terrorize a Massachusetts couple for their blog's critical coverage of eBay, asked a Massachusetts federal judge to order prosecutors to hand over materials that could help his defense, many gleaned from the company's internal investigation run by Morgan...

