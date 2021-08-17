Fla. Judge Undoes $85M Asset Freeze In Fake Gov't Site Case

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has overturned a Federal Trade Commission freeze of $85 million in assets from a man accused of fraudulently promising help with government services after declining the FTC's request to hold him in contempt over knowledge of a court order in a co-defendant's previous scuffle with the agency. In a ruling issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. lifted a freeze on the assets of Robert Zangrillo, who owns Dragon Global Management LLC, because the FTC had failed to show that Zangrillo knew of a 2014 settlement between the agency and Burton Katz that ended an action...

