UK Lawyers Prep For More SPAC Work After Rules Change

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:38 AM EDT) -- Britain's adoption of friendlier rules governing special purpose acquisition companies has U.K. lawyers prepping for more inquiries regarding these alternative vehicles to public markets, although they don't expect a surge comparable to what the U.S. has experienced. New rules governing special purpose acquisition companies in the U.K. have come into effect following an extensive review by the City watchdog. (iStock) New British SPAC rules took effect Aug. 10, following an extensive review by the Financial Conduct Authority that aimed to put U.K. laws somewhat on par with global competitors while maintaining investor protection standards. Given that SPACs have historically been an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS