Montana Hit With Suit Over Abortion Restriction Laws

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Planned Parenthood has launched a lawsuit that asked a Montana state court to block a series of anti-abortion laws, calling the measures "poorly disguised attempts to chip away at Montanans' access to safe and constitutional abortion." The complaint was filed on Monday against Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen in his official capacity, and in total sought to undo four state laws that Planned Parenthood said were unconstitutional. One of those laws criminalized giving abortions to women after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless certain "vague" circumstances occurred, according to Planned Parenthood of Montana. Other laws at the subject of the suit include...

