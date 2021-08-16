GOP Reps. Call For Industry Input On Crypto Regulations

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A pair of Republican lawmakers on Monday urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to jumpstart work on digital asset regulation that includes input from an array of stakeholders, including the cryptocurrency industry. In a letter to the agencies, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, and Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson of Pennsylvania, the House Agricultural Committee's lead Republican, urged the formation of a digital asset working group that would devise a more comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. "We are at a pivotal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS