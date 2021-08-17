Judge Denies Summary Judgment Bids In Signal Patent Feud

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has refused to give software company TQ Delta LLC or broadband equipment maker 2Wire Inc. a partial win in their long-running patent fight against each other, finding that there were too many factual issues to hand either side a win on patent validity questions. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on Monday denied dueling summary judgment motions in TQ Delta's patent infringement case against 2Wire. Both dealt with whether three patents at issue were valid or not, according to court documents. The instant fight concerned a family of three patents related to "scrambling the phase characteristics of...

