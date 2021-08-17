Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Denies Summary Judgment Bids In Signal Patent Feud

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has refused to give software company TQ Delta LLC or broadband equipment maker 2Wire Inc. a partial win in their long-running patent fight against each other, finding that there were too many factual issues to hand either side a win on patent validity questions.

U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on Monday denied dueling summary judgment motions in TQ Delta's patent infringement case against 2Wire. Both dealt with whether three patents at issue were valid or not, according to court documents.

The instant fight concerned a family of three patents related to "scrambling the phase characteristics of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!