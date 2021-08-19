Mayer Brown Adds Finance Partner From Katten In Chicago

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP has hired a finance attorney who represents lenders in leveraged finance transactions to help bolster the firm's roster in its Chicago office. Elizabeth Hermann Smith joined Mayer Brown as a partner in the firm's banking and finance practice, bringing vast experience representing various types of clients in leveraged buyouts, dividend recapitalizations and other credit transactions. She joined the firm after working for nearly 11 years at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. Smith told Law360 that she's looking forward to growing her practice within Mayer Brown's ranks. She said she always enjoyed when she worked with the firm on transactions...

