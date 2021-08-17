Robbins, Friedlander Seek To Lead $1.8B Biotech Sale Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller and Friedlander & Gorris told the Delaware Chancery Court they should be allowed to steer stockholder litigation that claims the $1.8 billion sale of Emisphere Technologies to Novo Nordisk last year was unfair. In a brief made public Friday, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Friedlander & Gorris PA asked the court to appoint them co-lead counsel and to appoint Johnson Fistel LLP as additional plaintiffs' counsel. The firms represent five investors who have "decades-long experience as Emisphere Technologies Inc. stockholders and/or managers," the filing said. Those stockholders "collectively held over 2 million shares at closing of the...

