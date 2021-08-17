5th Circ. Says CEO Must Pay Wells Fargo, Trustmark $58.7M

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel has affirmed a summary judgment order requiring the CEO of several petrochemical companies who defaulted on a revolving line of credit he personally guaranteed to repay Wells Fargo and Trustmark banks more than $58 million, rejecting the CEO's argument that the agreements had been fraudulently induced. Michael F. Lockwood — the CEO of Lockwood International Inc. and the sole owner of several companies that took on a $90 million revolving line of credit — is personally on the hook for $58.7 million in debt after his companies breached a number of the loans' financial covenants, the Fifth...

