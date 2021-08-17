Genus, Lannett Reach Deal To End Suit Over Cocaine Drug

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A company that accused the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of improperly approving a Lannett Co. application for a cocaine-based numbing agent has told a District of Columbia federal judge that the businesses have tentatively reached a deal to end the lawsuit. Genus Lifesciences Inc. and Lannett wrote in a notice Monday that they have reached an "agreement in principle" to dismiss Genus' lawsuit alleging that the FDA didn't follow proper procedures when it approved Lannett's cocaine nasal solution Numbrino. "Lannett and Genus are working to finalize their agreement," the notice states. "In light of the foregoing, all parties respectfully request...

