Insurance Claims Handler Loses Bid For VAT Exemption

Law360, London (August 17, 2021, 4:43 PM BST) -- A claims management company that handles payment protection insurance complaints still owes value-added tax in the U.K. after an appeals tribunal ruled that the practice is not exempt under European Union rules. The Upper Tribunal of the Tax and Chancery Chamber dismissed an appeal on Monday brought by Claims Advisory Group Ltd., arguing that the settlements it secured for payment protection liability customers counted as insurance activities. Outsourced claims handling services are not exempt from VAT unless they are performed by an insurance broker or agent — who connect insurers to potential customers. Judges Michael Green and Rupert Jones sided with...

