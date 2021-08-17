Former IT Execs Deny FCA Charges Over Misleading Investors

Law360, London (August 17, 2021, 2:25 PM BST) -- Two former executives of a British IT services provider pleaded not guilty at a crown court in London on Tuesday to misleading investors in a £43 million ($59 million) market abuse scandal. Two former IT execs have denied charges brought by the City watchdog at Southwark Crown Court that they falsified financial documents and lied to an auditor between 2015 and 2016. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) Fraser Fisher, former chief executive of Redcentric PLC, and the company's ex-chief financial officer, Timothy Coleman, denied charges that they had falsified financial documents and lied to an auditor between 2015...

