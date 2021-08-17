Mayfair Casino Loses Bid For Asset Freeze Over £6.5M Debt

Law360, London (August 17, 2021, 3:47 PM BST) -- The owner of a London casino suing a Chinese businessman after his checks for £19 million (£26 million) in gambling chips bounced lost its bid for his assets to be frozen on Tuesday. The Court of Appeal upheld an order from May that refused an application by Les Ambassadeurs Club Ltd. for a freezing injunction against the assets of Yu Songbo, chairman of Chinese conglomerate Herun Group. Les Ambassadeurs, based in the upmarket InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane, failed to convince the court of the risk that Songbo could shift the £6.5 million he owes out of reach. Justices Nicola Davies,...

