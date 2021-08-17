3 Firms Rep As Black & Decker Inks $1.6B Outdoor Biz Buy

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Stanley Black & Decker, advised by Cravath and Axinn Veltrop, will pay $1.6 billion in cash to acquire the remaining 80% stake in BakerHostetler-led outdoor power equipment manufacturer MTD that it does not already own, the companies said Tuesday. Together, Connecticut-headquartered Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and Ohio-based MTD Holdings Inc. will be a premier player in what they say is a "$25 billion and growing" outdoor equipment industry, according to a statement. They'll serve both commercial and residential customers, with a product list that features lawn mowers, snow blowers and hedge trimmers, as well as tools under brands including Craftsman....

