Pa. Mask Buyers Say Fed. Judges Erred On Sales Tax Rulings

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT) -- An attorney for consumers claiming multiple retailers wrongly collected Pennsylvania sales tax on face masks argued Tuesday that two federal judges got it wrong when they ruled that collecting taxes was not an act of trade or commerce governed by the state's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. Kevin Tucker of East End Trial Group, representing multiple proposed classes in three suits against Giant Eagle, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Ulta, said the sale of masks itself was the act of commerce covered by the consumer protection law, which prohibits retailers from engaging in unfair or deceptive practices related to such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS