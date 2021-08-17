Green Groups Slam Interior's Plan To Resume Oil, Gas Leases

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups are slamming the U.S. Department of the Interior's announcement that it will resume oil and gas leasing to comply with a Louisiana federal judge's order, saying it's an abandonment of President Joe Biden's climate change promises. On Monday, the Interior Department said that it is resuming onshore and offshore oil and gas leases after Biden in January ordered a pause. While the pause was in effect, a group of red states led by Louisiana challenged it and a federal judge in the state granted them a temporary injunction suspending the pause. The Biden administration said it will appeal the...

