Construction Bribery Suspects Face 2022 Trial In SFO Case

Law360, London (August 17, 2021, 5:37 PM BST) -- Five people charged by the Serious Fraud Office with corruption and money laundering for allegedly paying bribes to win construction contracts in the U.K. are headed to trial next year after a judge at a London court set a date on Tuesday. Rob Simms Davies, Nigel Wilson, Trevor Wright and Roger and Dawn Dewhirst appeared at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court, where they faced multiple counts of bribery and money laundering. The white-collar law enforcement agency has charged Simms Davies and Nigel Wilson — former senior executives at a company whose name has not been disclosed — with four counts of...

