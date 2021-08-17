Chancery Dismisses Challenge To $2.8B Genomic Health Sale

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Chancery Court has dismissed all claims in a stockholder suit alleging multiple conflicts and breaches of duty in Genomic Health Inc.'s $2.8 billion cash and stock sale to Exact Sciences Corp. in 2019, in a ruling late Friday that cited multiple flaws in the six-claim action. The class suit, led by stockholder Suzanne Flannery, claimed that the deal was "riddled with defects" that produced a fundamentally unfair cash and stock transaction valued at $72 per Genomics share, with $27.50 received in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Science Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III ruled otherwise, concluding, among other observations,...

