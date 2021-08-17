Jones Walker Lands Veteran Tax Pro From McDermott

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Jones Walker LLP announced Tuesday that the firm bolstered its state and local tax practice by bringing on a veteran McDermott Will & Emery LLP partner who has specialized in working with financial service companies and litigating state tax issues. Alysse McLoughlin joined Jones Walker as a partner in its New York office on Aug. 9, following a second stint at McDermott, where she represented airlines, insurance companies, rating agencies and other large organizations in tax disputes with New York and New Jersey, according to the firm website. McLoughlin previously served as head of state tax for Barclays Capital, state tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS