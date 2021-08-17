DOJ Defends Glenmark, Teva Executive Interviews Abroad

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has assailed assertions by Teva and Glenmark that it inappropriately used its Israeli and Indian sister agencies to force foreign executives to sit for interviews without going through counsel, arguing that the interview requests are legal and it didn't know executives were represented by American counsel. The department responded on Monday to an emergency relief motion temporarily granted on July 28 by a Pennsylvania federal judge barring the DOJ's Antitrust Division from all nonattorney contact and prohibiting compulsory interviews with senior Glenmark India executives as the generic drug price-fixing case proceeds. The DOJ told the court that...

