7th Circ. Won't Revive Pollution Risk Claim Over Plant Closure

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has rejected an attempt by Indiana homeowners to revive their suit alleging an inadequately shuttered manufacturing plant is putting them at risk of pollution, saying the district court was right to find no imminent threat. A three-judge panel said Monday the homeowners' suit fell short of alleging that any substantial threats are posed by the manner in which Johnson Controls Inc. handled the closure of its plant and the cleanup of trichloroethylene, or TCE, that was found in the soil and nearby groundwater. The judges said a considerable cleanup effort had actually reduced the risk of that carcinogen...

