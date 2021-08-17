Beazley Picks Up US Cyber Insurance Head From Chubb

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Beazley PLC has secured Chubb's senior vice president of cyber underwriting to boost its U.S. cyber and tech practice, the insurance group said Tuesday. Patricia Kocsondy, former vice president of errors and omissions and cyber underwriter at Chubb Ltd.'s North American Financial Lines, has joined Beazley as head of U.S. cyber and tech. "Patricia's experience and expertise brings new insight to our team in the U.S. as we work with our brokers and clients to help strengthen their cyber defenses and mitigate risk," Paul Bantick, Beazley's head of global cyber and tech, said in a statement. Bantick said Kocsondy's leadership in...

