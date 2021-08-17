'No End In Sight' As Endo, Arnold & Porter Reveal Opioid Files

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The conduct of Endo Pharmaceuticals and its Arnold & Porter attorneys has thoroughly tainted discovery in multidistrict opioid litigation, an Illinois federal judge heard Tuesday, shortly after new disclosures showed that the law firm was recently threatened with a possible referral to the state bar authorities. The description of pervasive effects occurred during a Tuesday hearing in an opioid MDL bellwether filed against Endo and other drugmakers by the city of Chicago, which last month began airing discovery concerns that have since erupted into a coast-to-coast calamity in multiple opioid cases for the drugmaker and the firm. "The view now is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS