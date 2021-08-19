Fla. Judge Won't Toss Challenge To School Mask Mandate Ban

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Thursday allowed a challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order barring schools from implementing mask mandates to proceed after finding that the parents of school-aged children from around the state had standing to bring the suit. In a ruling from the bench, Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper rejected the state's assertion that the parents did not have standing, adding that the parents would be subjected to additional uncalled-for risks of COVID-19 infection because of the governor's actions. The judge stressed that this was not a ruling on the merits but merely on whether the parents could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS