UK Top Court Declines To Hear Irish Banks' Deduction Appeal

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 12:43 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's Supreme Court declined to review arguments raised by two Irish banks that the country's tax authority improperly denied deductions claimed for interest expenses paid by their British branches. The high court won't consider a case raised by Irish Bank Resolution Corp. — now in liquidation — and the Irish Nationwide Building Society that HM Revenue & Customs failed to comply with a tax treaty between Ireland and the U.K. The filing was received from the court Monday by HMRC attorney David Milne of Pump Court Tax Chambers. The issue arose when HMRC denied the banks' interest expense deductions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS