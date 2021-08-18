Drinks Maker, Taiwan Bank Pause Suit Over Missing £20M

Law360, London (August 18, 2021, 2:56 PM BST) -- A health-drinks maker's £20 million ($27.5 million) lawsuit against Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Ltd. over an alleged fraudulent deal that cost the company a lucrative sponsorship has been paused in London to encourage a settlement between the two sides. The dispute between Vegesentials Ltd., which developed a chicory root drink known as FibreWater, and the Taiwan-based bank has been put on ice until September in the hope that a resolution will be found, according to a High Court order. Signing off the order on Tuesday, Chief Master Karen Shuman said that court proceedings will resume if a settlement is not...

